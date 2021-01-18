WLET - Tracy Stottler

 Skip to main content
Biden's benefits

The writer of the Jan. 15 letter "What about Biden?" asked what people like about Joe Biden, besides the fact that he is not Donald Trump.

Answering for myself, not all Democrats:

1. He is a respectful, educated man.

2. He will repair our relationships with important international allies, instead of catering to vile dictators (he will also allow our national security agencies to fully do their jobs and not ignore threats from the likes of Putin).

3. He will surround himself with stable, organized, thoughtful experts who will understand and execute on their missions.

4. He will not steal from our country by golfing and traveling to excess.

5. He will not use his own businesses to steal money from our country.

6. He genuinely cares for our country as demonstrated by a lifetime of service, including war service.

7. He will do his best to maximize the profits of ALL people and not just his friends with jets.

8. He will attempt to increase the earnings of ALL people and not just those in the top 1%.

9. He will remove babies from cages and will treat all immigrants with dignity and respect.

10. He will work to create a culture where equality is seen as a highly valued, integral part of our society, not something to be feared and despised.

These are just off the top of my head and I'm certain I could list another 10 or 20 given more time.

Tracy Stottler

Kernersville

