WLET - Tripp Greason

Debate prep

In the green room ahead of the first debate, our president’s hair and makeup team let President Trump try out that new body spray: Petulanté. Boy, that stuff really works!

And the debate had so much to recommend it. I really loved the moment when Trump said “stand back and standby” to Proud Boys as he refused to condemn white supremacy. What a terrific way for our president to further undermine our faith in elections, democracy, our country and ourselves as a people!

One of my friends remarked that he was amazed by my take on this moment. And how could I not agree? On the interpretation front, this one's a close question, especially for those Americans who have been asleep for the past five years and did not see the debate.

This is where those of us who were both not comatose and also able to pay attention for 90 seconds can help out — given numerous opportunities to do so on a worldwide stage, the president and commander-in-chief of the United States of America refused to condemn white supremacy.

It's not as if we're debating the shifting shape of a cloud like Hamlet and Polonius do here, though Hamlet’s last impression matches mine of the president: