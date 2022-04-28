WLET - Troy Chavez -FRIDAY

Rah-rah won't cut it
In football, the Hail Mary pass is a last resort. There could be openings for a long pass, but inching down the field strategically is the general goal. Just as in tennis, an ace is always welcomed and desired, but hitting a serve where the opponent starts off in a compromising position is generally the better strategy. Efforts to address climate change can similarly equivocate.
John Deem’s article ("Conservatives and climate," April 25) was an awesome breakdown of conservatives' current stance on climate change. “Conservatives are more likely to support shifting to clean energy if it is presented as being good for the environment and public health, not in response to a threat,” notes Mark Fleming, CEO and president at Conservatives for Clean Energy.
Finally, addressing climate change as economically rewarding (if done strategically) will bring conservatives to the table. Rah-rah radicals will not. Strategic pragmatism is needed — not hysterical Hail Mary’s launched in panic or for glory.
Troy Chavez
Winston-Salem