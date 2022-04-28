 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

WLET - Troy Chavez -FRIDAY

  • 0

Rah-rah won't cut it

In football, the Hail Mary pass is a last resort. There could be openings for a long pass, but inching down the field strategically is the general goal. Just as in tennis, an ace is always welcomed and desired, but hitting a serve where the opponent starts off in a compromising position is generally the better strategy. Efforts to address climate change can similarly equivocate.

John Deem’s article ("Conservatives and climate," April 25) was an awesome breakdown of conservatives' current stance on climate change. “Conservatives are more likely to support shifting to clean energy if it is presented as being good for the environment and public health, not in response to a threat,” notes Mark Fleming, CEO and president at Conservatives for Clean Energy.

Finally, addressing climate change as economically rewarding (if done strategically) will bring conservatives to the table. Rah-rah radicals will not. Strategic pragmatism is needed — not hysterical Hail Mary’s launched in panic or for glory.

People are also reading…

Troy Chavez

Winston-Salem

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

'They were good guys.' Jessicah Black recants testimony that led to murder conviction of five teenagers.

'They were good guys.' Jessicah Black recants testimony that led to murder conviction of five teenagers.

Jessicah Black was 16 when she told Winston-Salem police that five teenagers were involved in the death of Nathaniel Jones, NBA star Chris Paul's grandfather. But nearly 20 years later, she told a panel of three superior court judges that she lied after hours of interrogation from Winston-Salem police detectives. She said she just wanted to go home and detectives told her that the five boys had already confessed. They told her, Black said, she was lying when she tried to tell the truth. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert