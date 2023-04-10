It matters here

The expelling of state legislators in Tennessee does not directly affect me in Winston-Salem, N.C.; but states are laboratories of policy, politics and public concern and therefore, what happens in one state potentially can reverberate across the nation.

I condemn this — for what it’s worth — on all accounts. They say this was because they were “out of order” and stormed the “well” like those of Jan. 6… if my jaw were a mining drill it’d dig into the concrete beneath my feet.

The legislators in the super majority claimed they distracted the legislature and forfeited valuable time to speak about issues. Well, how do we classify their deliberations on expelling those legislators? Solving world hunger?

The clashing of generations is natural, as long as adults in the room don’t become petty with the power they’ve wielded for far too long. We can disagree, but we can’t murder conversations for our benefit. Democracy is deliberative, not exclusionary.

Troy Chavez

Winston-Salem