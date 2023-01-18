WLET - Troy Chavez

Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s birthday — and national holiday — is a great day to contemplate not only his legacy, but also those who collided in the same era. The trichotomy of Nelson Mandela, Malcom X, and Dr. Luther himself, is a philosophical impetus for how black people feel globally, in addition to domestically. Dissecting each other’s methods fleshes out different individual struggles permeating to one solution: being granted the same dignity and rights as everyone else.

I am not Black, and I am not saying I understand their trials and tribulations; the same for myriad creeds and backgrounds. However, analyzing these three men, we find contextually palpable clues.

Malcom X, a boy who witnessed the killing of his father by white supremacy, and the realization, via his middle school teacher (while being top in his class), that he was unfit to become a lawyer, which he said he wanted to be.

Martin Luther King Jr., a man grown up as a preacher’s son, who grew up to be the same with a doctorate in systematic theology, embodied and epitomized intellectualism, something that eluded Malcom X.

Nelson Mandela, who’s father was a “principal counselor” to the King, was being groomed to be a Thembu magistrate.

Their differences also lied in their methods: Malcom X advocated for defense against white oppression, “by any means necessary”; Martin Luther King Jr. championed peaceful protest; and Nelson Mandela utilized a mixture of methods.

We must explore the struggle wholly, not fragmentally. History transcends individuals.

Troy Chavez

Winston-Salem