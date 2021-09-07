 Skip to main content
WLET - Virginia Weiler
Well deserved

When our newspaper carrier informed us two weeks ago that he was being granted a first-time-ever holiday from delivery on Labor Day, we were delighted for him. He has been delivering our newspapers for over 20 years. We can't say enough positive things about him: he is prompt, reliable and efficient.

As far as we're concerned, this is a well-deserved holiday for all the Journal staff who labor 365 days a year to ensure that we stay up to date and well informed on local and national news. Thank you for your service to our community.

Virginia Weiler

Winston-Salem

