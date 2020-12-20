WLET - Warren Hierl - TUESDAY

The Texas decision

It is reassuring to see the Republican-dominated Supreme Court reject the frivolous Texas lawsuit seeking to overturn the will of the majority in four other states. In doing so they took a major step in protecting the democratic principles that have seen this country through many a crisis.

Not so reassuring is the willingness of representatives like Virginia Foxx, Ted Budd, Mark Walker and others to descend to the ranks of abject stupidity in supporting such an idiotic threat to the same democratic principles the court upheld (“Moving right along …” Dec. 20). Their arguments that they needed to see to legal process play out are shallow and superficial in the face of the total lack of evidence and the clear reality of the situation for anyone not on the lunatic fringe of denial.

Nor is it reassuring to see our senators, Thom Tillis and Richard Burr, cower in silence by refusing to publicly condemn attacks on the democratic principles that have sustained the country for so long.

Once again, and though I am certain I will disagree with many of their future rulings, thank you Supreme Court for protecting our constitutional principles against the cadre of North Carolina cowards who would sacrifice the principles of democracy to wallow in the cesspool of Trumponian tyranny.