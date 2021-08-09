WLET - Wayne Stottler

(Complete) quotes matter

The writer of the Aug. 7 letter “A different take” wants us to believe vaccination rates lag because of the words of Vice President Kamala Harris President and Joe Biden.

But he didn't provide full quotes or any context. Harris actually said, "If the public health professionals, if Dr. Fauci, if the doctors tell us that we should take it, I'll be the first in line to take it, absolutely. But if Donald Trump tells us that we should take it, I'm not taking it"

The writer didn't provide actual Biden quotes, just inferred they were similar.

On the dates he mentions, Biden questioned former President Trump’s bizarre cure claims, his downplaying of the severity of the virus, his resistance to masking, etc. Full quotes from those dates don’t support vaccination lag.