WLET - Webster B. Baker

Properly adjusted

What new mothers teach their newborn may have something to do with our increasing crime rate and other problems. Beginning with the birth, their past nine months of close relationship provides an immediate human relations advantage and they usually try hard to get the newborns properly adjusted to this new world.

But with 57% of women providing 47% of the labor force, they are clearly overburdened and may not be able to complete their intended task.

For this reason, I propose that the Department of Education give desiring new mothers education pay to stay home during the first three years of their newborns lives. The pay would be comparable to their regular pay or otherwise determined by DOE.

Webster B. Baker

Winston-Salem