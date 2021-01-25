 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WLET - Webster B. Baker
0 comments

WLET - Webster B. Baker

  • 0

Properly adjusted

What new mothers teach their newborn may have something to do with our increasing crime rate and other problems. Beginning with the birth, their past nine months of close relationship provides an immediate human relations advantage and they usually try hard to get the newborns properly adjusted to this new world.

But with 57% of women providing 47% of the labor force, they are clearly overburdened and may not be able to complete their intended task.

For this reason, I propose that the Department of Education give desiring new mothers education pay to stay home during the first three years of their newborns lives. The pay would be comparable to their regular pay or otherwise determined by DOE.

Webster B. Baker

Winston-Salem

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News