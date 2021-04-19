WLET - Webster Baker

Big differences

When considering crime flare-ups in America, we must look more closely at nature’s unspoken but clear roles for women. Introducing newborns to and educating them about this new world are two of those roles. Most mothers know how and will not hesitate to do both.

With 38% of women working in 1960, the violent crime rate was 160.9 (per 100,000) and the rape rate was 9.6 (per 100,000). But with 57% working in 2019, violent crime more than doubled to 379.4 and rape more than tripled to 42.6. These big differences may be caused by mothers having too much responsibility.

When both parents request that new mothers be paid full time to remain home with the new born for three years, educators and legislators should promptly respond and include how the mother can qualify.

Webster Baker

Winston-Salem