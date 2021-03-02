WLET - Wendy Jackson

Learn from Texas’ mistakes

North Carolina is a known clean energy leader. Looking at one sector of our renewables alone, we rank third in total solar power installations nationwide, producing 6,400 megawatts and 6,600 jobs from the solar industry. Because we see firsthand the benefits of increasing our generation from a broad range of inputs – many of which are renewable – clean energy generation is not a problem for us.

There are lessons to be learned from the extreme weather in Texas this February. What happened in Texas can happen again and in other states. Climate disasters and extreme weather events occur everywhere and, particularly as a coastal state, we need to be prepared when the unexpected happens.

It is important to recognize that clean energy is not to blame for the blackouts in Texas and the failure of the electric grid proves we need to invest in our energy infrastructure. Investments in modernizing our grid and upgrading our transmission lines would prevent power generation losses from a yet-unforeseen natural cause.

The recent events in Texas reveal the urgent need for an all-of-the-above energy approach and investment in America’s infrastructure. Because we cannot let North Carolina suffer the same fate, we must take the steps necessary to withstand inevitable extreme weather problems.