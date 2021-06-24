WLET - Wendy Marshall - MONDAY

Best for the country

It felt so good to watch President Biden’s announcement on June 24, surrounded by Democratic and Republican legislators, that they had reached a compromise on an infrastructure bill. It filled me with hope. This is the way government should always operate.

Biden was very clear that the bill wouldn’t contain everything Democrats wanted nor everything Republicans wanted. But it was still acceptable to both sides.

Biden said that he trusted Sen. Mitt Romney, that Romney had never lied to him. That doesn’t make Romney a RINO — unless only RINOs can be trusted to tell the truth.

Why can’t it always be like that? Why do Republican hotheads have to oppose everything that Biden and other Democrats propose? Republicans describe walking down the hallway as “extreme” or “radical” if it’s a Democrat doing it. Why can’t they just try to do what’s best for the country? Don't they love America? Don't they want to see us be great?

We need more Republicans like those on this committee and fewer flamethrowers like Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Wendy Marshall

Winston-Salem