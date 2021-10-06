 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WLET - Wendy Marshall - THURSDAY
0 Comments

WLET - Wendy Marshall - THURSDAY

  • 0

Crashing the economy

We’re still suffering through a pandemic that is killing about 2,000 Americans a day. Businesses are suffering; supply chains are falling apart. And Republicans want to default on America’s credit? They’re willing to risk another six million jobs? What the hell are they thinking?

We already know the Republican Party isn’t the pro-life party anymore; nor is it the pro-military party. I guess it’s not the pro-business party anymore, either.

Just what is the Republican Party for besides putting a lying authoritarian back in office? Is it really all about hurting immigrants? How does crashing the economy help? They don't think they're going to successfully blame it on President Biden, do they?

Wendy Marshall

Winston-Salem

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

People's Pharmacy: Does cinnamon lower blood sugar?
Lifestyles

People's Pharmacy: Does cinnamon lower blood sugar?

Q: One of your readers commented that taking MSM helped her hair growth. I bought the supplement and found, to my great surprise, that after six days of use (1 gram three times daily) my sense of smell returned. I have made no other change in my supplements, and I take no medication.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News