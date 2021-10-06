WLET - Wendy Marshall - THURSDAY

Crashing the economy

We’re still suffering through a pandemic that is killing about 2,000 Americans a day. Businesses are suffering; supply chains are falling apart. And Republicans want to default on America’s credit? They’re willing to risk another six million jobs? What the hell are they thinking?

We already know the Republican Party isn’t the pro-life party anymore; nor is it the pro-military party. I guess it’s not the pro-business party anymore, either.

Just what is the Republican Party for besides putting a lying authoritarian back in office? Is it really all about hurting immigrants? How does crashing the economy help? They don't think they're going to successfully blame it on President Biden, do they?

Wendy Marshall

Winston-Salem