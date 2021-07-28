WLET - Wendy Marshall

Dedication and courage

Like others, I was impressed with the dedication and courage of the four Capitol Police officers who testified on Tuesday -- and I’m depressed and angered by the Republicans who tried to undermine their testimony and lie about what really happened on Jan. 6.

If House Republicans they truly thought House Speaker Nancy Pelosi was to blame, they would have agreed to a bipartisan commission. If they thought antifa was there, they would have agreed to a bipartisan commission. They know that their president, Donald Trump, was to blame along with Sen. Ted Cruz and Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani and everyone else who egged the domestic terrorists on.

How far the Republican Party has fallen. It was once respectable, now it's decidedly unAmerican.

Wendy Marshall

Winston-Salem