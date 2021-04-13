WLET - Wendy Marshall

They don't believe

“I have noted that none of these protesters” — of Georgia’s new restrictive voting rules — “have suggested alternative ways to prevent the very misdeeds that the Georgia legislation is designed to prevent,” says the writer of the April 13 letter “Alternative ways.” “Is it possible that they don't believe such unauthorized, even illegal, activities are practiced?”

Not only is it possible, but it’s certain, because the protesters are not delusional. For all the Republicans claims of extensive voter fraud — the excuse for making it more difficult to vote — no evidence has been produced. Georgia Republican election officials insist that the election was the most secure in Georgia’s history.

Is it possible that the letter writer thinks he knows better than they do? Apparently so.

Why should anyone suggest “alternative ways to prevent” misdeeds when there were no misdeeds?

This is the hill on which Republicans will stand — a conspiracy theory that has been debunking over and over again — because that’s all they’ve got.

Wendy Marshall

Winston-Salem