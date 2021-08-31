WLET - Wendy Marshall

Other ways

The thing I took away from reading Stuart Epperson’s Aug. 28 guest column (“Concerned Moravians stand on solid ground”) is that he may know a lot about Scripture, but he doesn’t seem to care much about people.

His guest column is essentially an inventory of Bible verse after Bible verse about homosexuality. But he had very little to say about God’s love, mercy and forgiveness – one disclaiming sentence -- or anything positive, really; it was just condemnation after condemnation of good people.

Some people can read the Bible and see love and other people can read the same Bible and see judgment.

I'm a little suspicious of the motive of those who see judgment.

There are other ways to read the Bible than through a lens of literalism. If read through the lens of God’s love, through his great sacrifice for the good of all mankind, I suspect people will come up with a different message than the one Epperson pushes.

Wendy Marshall

Winston-Salem