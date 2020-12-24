WLET - Wendy Marshall

I predict:

I predict that outgoing President Trump will be perp-walked out of the White House in handcuffs on Jan. 20. Outgoing First Lady Melania Trump will claim she didn’t really know him that well. He used to bring her coffee.

Trump’s children will go into exile in Russia.

I predict Republicans will renounce Trump, saying they didn’t really understand how horrible he was until they started reading newspapers again.

I predict Fox News, OAN and Newsmax will all go bankrupt over the next three months.

I predict the Republican Party will dissolve under the weight of hypocrisy and failure. Former Republican officials will renounce “trickle-down economics” and patronizing the rich.

I predict President-elect Joe Biden will bring us four years of peace and prosperity and win reelection in 2024 with 95% of the vote.

You don’t think so? Oh, I’m sorry, after reading the fanciful, fact-free musings of the Dec. 22 letter “My predictions” — ISIS beheadings in the street? Really? — I figured the sky was the limit.

Wendy Marshall

Winston-Salem