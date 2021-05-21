WLET - Wendy Marshall

North Carolina represent

I saw President Biden talking about the anti-Asian hate crime bill he signed on May 20 in response to the shocking rise in crimes against Asian Americans. He eloquently condemned racism. He quoted the Constitution.

His predecessor would not have done any of those things. Thank God for Joe Biden.

During the ceremony, he was surrounded by a bipartisan group of people who helped push the bill through. But they didn’t include Rep. Virginia Foxx or Rep. Ted Budd. They voted against the bill.

I would love to have seen them on that stage. They should have been there. It would have been a wonderful statement to the world that North Carolina opposes racism and hate.

Rep. Jim Jordan also voted against it and explained that most of the anti-Asian violence was occurring in “Democrat-controlled cities.” You’d think that would be a reason for him to vote for it.

Our state senators, Richard Burr and Thom Tillis voted in favor of it. Maybe they know something that Budd and Foxx don’t. Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley was the only senator who didn’t sign the bill.

I'm sure he had a good excuse.

Wendy Marshall

Winston-Salem