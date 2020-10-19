WLET - Wendy R. Woods-Hartwell

As we move toward the most consequential election of our lifetimes, we must collectively come to an agreement on a fundamental issue: health care is a human right and must be treated as such by our elected public servants. That is why I’m proudly supporting Kathy Manning to represent the 6th Congressional District of North Carolina. Like many of us, Kathy has experienced firsthand how broken the health care system is when her daughter was diagnosed with a chronic illness. She has pledged to fight to make health care more affordable and accessible for all and undoubtedly has the political acumen to do so effectively.