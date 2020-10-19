WLET - Wendy R. Woods-Hartwell

A fundamental issue
As we move toward the most consequential election of our lifetimes, we must collectively come to an agreement on a fundamental issue: health care is a human right and must be treated as such by our elected public servants. That is why I’m proudly supporting Kathy Manning to represent the 6th Congressional District of North Carolina. Like many of us, Kathy has experienced firsthand how broken the health care system is when her daughter was diagnosed with a chronic illness. She has pledged to fight to make health care more affordable and accessible for all and undoubtedly has the political acumen to do so effectively.
We have decades of evidence indicating that the lack of affordable health care in this country disproportionately impacts those who need it most, particularly in low-income and minority communities. Amidst a global pandemic, it is paramount that our representatives take proper initiative to protect their constituents and ensure they have access to the services they need.
Simply put, if you don’t have your health, you don’t have anything. Every person must have access to the health care they need. I am eager to vote Kathy Manning into office and hope many fellow North Carolinians do the same.
Wendy R. Woods-Hartwell
Winston-Salem
