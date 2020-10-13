WLET - William A. Goins

Our only hope

As the effects of our religion diminish, so goes our long held civil and political freedoms. Our democracy and our Christian faith were made for a Christian nation. Paul tells us in 2 Corinthians, “…where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is freedom!” God’s spirit opens our eyes and hearts to see as He sees – red, yellow, black, white and brown – all children of the cross. But how can God’s spirit remain in a nation that accepts abortion as a “right” and even a “necessity” as we afford women’s selfish demands, and head down that ugly road we’ve already traveled … to slavery?

Slavery was at first abhorred by Christian colonists but the need for farm labor carried the day and Jesus’ teachings took a back seat.

Our history shows what democracy can do for a nation even when the framers were imperfect. James Madison said in no uncertain terms, “Before any man can be considered as a member of Civil Society, he must be considered as a subject of the Governour of the Universe.” Five original colonies acknowledge God in their preambles; seven others did so in their religious freedom provisions. Our 33rd president, Harry S. Truman, said, “the fundamental basis of this nation’s laws was given to Moses on the Mount.”