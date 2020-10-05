WLET - William B. Perry - TUESDAY

Simple

President Trump and many Republicans within his inner circle have now contracted coronavirus. His PR people say, “This proves it can happen to anyone,” but it only seems to “happen to anyone” who ignores safety protocols.

There’s been no comparable situation with prominent Democrats.

Trump makes fun of former Vice President Joe Biden for wearing a mask as if it’s a bad thing, but Biden's not in Walter Reed Hospital.

If Trump doesn’t understand the simple difference, now demonstrated on the world stage, between taking precautions and not, then he’s not qualified to be president. It’s truly that simple.

William B. Perry

Winston-Salem