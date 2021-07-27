WLET - William B. Perry

Not 'America first'

Just for the fun of it — so I thought — I read a recent “Statement by Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America.” He sends these emails around, pretending he's still president and still relevant, since he lost the privilege of tweeting because he told so many lies.

He wrote: “Who are these RINO Republicans that are so dedicated to giving the Radical Left Democrats a big and beautiful win on Infrastructure? Republican voters will never forget their name, nor will the people of our Country!”

If we get an infrastructure deal, wouldn't it really be a win for the American people? But Trump would let the American people suffer a loss just to keep Democrats from accomplishing anything.

That’s not “America first.”

That's not presidential material. He never was presidential material. He's too petty.

William B. Perry

Winston-Salem