WLET - William B. Perry

For every American

I am a liberal. I believe in liberty and justice for all, emphasis on “all.”

I believe in equal rights. I believe in religious freedom, not just for conservative Christians, but for every American. I believe religion is a matter of conscience, and laws for everyone should not be based on the religious beliefs of a few.

I also believe in being taxed for the common good: to pave roads, build and stock libraries and schools and help those who are less privileged than me.

These are mainstream beliefs, part and parcel of the country’s oldest extant political party. They're quintessential American beliefs that even many conservatives hold.

I think these beliefs make me a responsible adult and a compassionate human being.

But to hear some conservatives tell it, they make me a socialist, whatever that is (they don't know) and calling me that gives them permission to invalidate my beliefs.

The views being expressed by today’s conservatives are frightening.

They’re protesting things that aren’t even real, like that schools are teaching critical race theory when they’re not.