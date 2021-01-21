WLET - William B. Perry

An age of divisiveness
Back in 2009, on the occasion of Barack Obama’s ascendancy to the presidency, you printed a letter from me in which I urged Republicans to accept the same advice I’d been offered when George W. Bush was elected: “Get over it.”
It seemed appropriate at the time.
I don’t offer that advice now, though. Not only because it would be unwelcome — and unlikely — but because even though I would mean it with a slight tone of humor, it’s too divisive in a country that needs, more than anything, to turn the temperature down lest we implode.
I know that many people are depressed, angry and scared. Some of them are expecting the worst — the loss of their rights and the loss of their country.
I sympathize. I’ve been there.
And I’ll suggest this:
With President Biden firmly in office and former President Trump now gone to Florida, it’s become more obvious than ever that QAnon's prophecies were false. So much of the Trump-supporting rhetoric was nothing but lies. People were fooled by false prophets.
We’ve all been fooled from time to time.
Many of us want to welcome them back into the fold so that they can work with us to achieve America's promises — for everyone. But we know that it'll take time. They need to reflect and adjust.