WLET - William B. Perry

Right outta here

Thanks for keeping an eye on Rep. Madison Cawthorn. Please also watch Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson, and if you can, please explain how such an extremist won political office in North Carolina.

At a recent religious event in Asheville, Robinson stated that the United States is and always has been a “Christian nation.” “If you don’t like it, I’ll buy your plane, train, or automobile ticket right outta here,” he declared.

I’m not a Christian and this is my nation. If he doesn’t like it, I’ll buy his ticket right outta here.

It’s fine for a person to be a Christian. But this is Christian bigotry. It’s Christian nationalism. The U.S. Constitution guarantees us freedom of religion, and I’m not going to give mine up.

This is one reason our country is so divided — because of religious bigots who try to put themselves on a pedestal above everyone else, and say that if you disagree with them, you should leave. I'm not going anywhere.

William B. Perry

Winston-Salem