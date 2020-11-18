WLET - William B. Perry

Surely not

The question — why vote for President Trump? — has been asked and many answers offered. It’s because the answers seem so inadequate — so lacking in intelligence and human empathy — that the questioners continue to ask. Surely that can’t be the reason. It doesn’t make sense.

The answers include Trump’s strong opposition to abortion, which I’m tempted to think is legitimate. But all of the other 2016 Republican candidates opposed abortion — there was still some other reason Trump won his party’s nomination.

And in 2020, the concern for unborn fetuses seemed to come at the expense of other life, including refugees fleeing murder at the border and victims of coronavirus. I’m not sure “pro-life” is an accurate term. In fact, I’m sure it’s not.