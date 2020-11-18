WLET - William B. Perry

Surely not
The question — why vote for President Trump? — has been asked and many answers offered. It’s because the answers seem so inadequate — so lacking in intelligence and human empathy — that the questioners continue to ask. Surely that can’t be the reason. It doesn’t make sense.
The answers include Trump’s strong opposition to abortion, which I’m tempted to think is legitimate. But all of the other 2016 Republican candidates opposed abortion — there was still some other reason Trump won his party’s nomination.
And in 2020, the concern for unborn fetuses seemed to come at the expense of other life, including refugees fleeing murder at the border and victims of coronavirus. I’m not sure “pro-life” is an accurate term. In fact, I’m sure it’s not.
We hear that Trump was good for the economy. But is the economy — which includes, let’s not forget, the out-of-control national debt — really more important than clean air and water, which Trump sacrificed in order to boost jobs? Is it more important than the constant stream of lies and egotistical temper tantrums coming from the Oval Office? Is it more important than the emboldened racists who took their inspiration from Trump? Is it more important than the possible loss of health care access for 20 million Americans?
Those seem very shallow reasons to lose a nation’s character and reputation.
Surely there has to be a better reason — or one more honest, if still hidden.
Calling me “condescending,” incidentally, wouldn’t disprove my premise.
William B. Perry
Winston-Salem
