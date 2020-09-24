WLET - William C. Sides Jr. - SATURDAY

Strong opposition

As a regular reader of The Readers’ Forum, I wish to indicate strong opposition to the regular dose of delusion, venom and dishonesty put forth therein.

The far left socialist/Marxists who now control the Democratic Party and infest Congress, along with their communication wing, the so-called mainstream media, like to ventilate that the Obama/Biden administration left a legacy of a wonderful economy and social togetherness since destroyed by President Trump and Republicans. Rather, Obama/Biden set back race relations 50 years, produced eight years of stagnant economy and treated Republicans like enemies, not the loyal opposition.

Trump is hated because he is not a creature of "the swamp" and he fights back against the constant barrage of lies and attacks on him and his family. He rightly proclaims that America, while not perfect, has done more to advance the human condition worldwide during its almost 250-year history than any civilization before. He fights against incessant attempts by the left to destroy American values and traditions.