WLET - William Coats
WLET - William Coats

Accessible weapons

I have to wonder.

When it came to the Second Amendment, our forefathers were shoving gun powder down a barrel and packing it and ramming a single lead ball down the barrel. Shoot their gun and then do it again.

I wonder if they might amend the Second Amendment if they were here now.

I wonder if in the not-too-distant future, when the next generation of handgun or rifle goes to war, will politicians still think the Second Amendment should not be amended? If that weapon is a vaporizer or a laser, will that gun be accessible in gun shows, too?

William Coats

Clemmons

