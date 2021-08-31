WLET - Wyatt Helsabeck

What's next?
Those of us who have paid subscriptions to the Journal have always had a daily paper. Now we will not have a daily paper (“From the editor: No printed edition for Monday September 6th,” Aug. 29). We no longer have a Parade every Sunday; what’s next in this trend? No Christmas paper, no Thanksgiving paper, etc.?
It’s sad because there are many of us who do not have an iPad and even if we did we would not want to read it at our breakfast table.
It seems inevitable that it won’t be long before we’ll be forced to read everything online or do without our daily news, sports, puzzles and comics.
Wyatt Helsabeck
Thomasville