 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WLET - Wyatt Helsabeck
0 Comments

WLET - Wyatt Helsabeck

  • 0

What's next?

Those of us who have paid subscriptions to the Journal have always had a daily paper. Now we will not have a daily paper (“From the editor: No printed edition for Monday September 6th,” Aug. 29). We no longer have a Parade every Sunday; what’s next in this trend? No Christmas paper, no Thanksgiving paper, etc.?

It’s sad because there are many of us who do not have an iPad and even if we did we would not want to read it at our breakfast table.

It seems inevitable that it won’t be long before we’ll be forced to read everything online or do without our daily news, sports, puzzles and comics.

Wyatt Helsabeck

Thomasville

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fatal shooting in Lewisville leads to manslaughter charge
Crime

Fatal shooting in Lewisville leads to manslaughter charge

A Mocksville man has been charged with voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of a Lewisville man nearly three weeks ago. Deputies went to a shooting on Hauser Road in Lewisville on Aug. 8, a Sunday, and found Billy Darryl Glenn Jr. with a gunshot wound. He later died. Deputies arrested and charged Caleb Reid Cox after he got out of the hospital for medical treatment of injuries he had in an altercation with Glenn before the shooting, the sheriff's office said. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News