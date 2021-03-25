WLET - Yutsil Hernandez

Still dreaming

Someone texted me and said, “HAVE YOU SEEN THE NEWS?!” I quietly replied, “Yes.” Last week, the U.S. House of Representatives passed the American Dream and Promise Act of 2021, which would allow DACA recipients, commonly known as “Dreamers,” to obtain permanent residency for 10 years and then become naturalized.

Sounds promising, right? Sure, but we “dreamers” know that the Senate is where things go to die. Should I urge everyone I know to call our senators? Honestly, I’m exhausted.

Yes, we were brought to this country as kids and we’re American in every way except on paper. With DACA, most of us have taken this opportunity to exceptionally achieve everything we felt we couldn’t before.

We’re tired. Tired of the pressure to be overachieving humans just to appeal to the American public. Tired of being used as political pawns. Tired of paying taxes into a system we’ll never reap the benefits of. We’re cautiously hopeful because this is 2008 all over again, when Democrats had control and this failed to pass.

We “dreamers” have dealt with a decade’s worth of uncertainty, legal battles and political threats.