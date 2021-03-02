WLET - Zachary M. Payne - WEDNESDAY

Hair-based discrimination

When it comes to discrimination against minorities, most people think of race, age, gender and even disabilities. Hair-based discrimination often goes unnoticed, in part because they have never experienced it firsthand. Hair-based discrimination affects Black communities most of all and many are told that their own natural hairstyles are not professional and must be cut or styled to company standards.

Like Greensboro and other cities across North Carolina, Winston-Salem has recently begun to consider an ordinance that focuses on LGBTQ protections (“City going slow on gay-rights ordinance,” Feb. 10). However, unlike Greensboro and Durham, the Winston-Salem ordinance does not currently include protections against discrimination on the basis of natural hairstyles.

I have witnessed hair-based discrimination firsthand. Someone I care deeply about was told he would have to cut his hair to work within a local juvenile detention center. It crushed him to hear that his braids were not acceptable, and would have to be cut if he were offered the job. There couldn’t have been a better candidate to counsel those young men, than that very college-educated young man with braids who applied for that job.