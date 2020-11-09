WLET - Zena Strub Yarbrough - WEDNESDAY

Good manners
My Moravian upbringing taught me to be happy for others in their successes, and to be humble if I am fortunate enough to be successful in any of my endeavors. Didn’t these recalcitrant Republicans — who so far decline to congratulate Joe Biden for his victory, because they are afraid of hurting the feelings of President Trump — learn anything from their mothers about good manners and civility toward their adversaries?
Zena Strub Yarbrough
Winston-Salem
