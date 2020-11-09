 Skip to main content
WLET - Zena Strub Yarbrough
Good manners

My Moravian upbringing taught me to be happy for others in their successes, and to be humble if I am fortunate enough to be successful in any of my endeavors. Didn’t these recalcitrant Republicans — who so far decline to congratulate Joe Biden for his victory, because they are afraid of hurting the feelings of President Trump — learn anything from their mothers about good manners and civility toward their adversaries?

Zena Strub Yarbrough

Winston-Salem

