WLET -David Botchin SUNDAY 1/22

Wait a minute ...

According to my conspiracy therapist ("The High Priestess MTG" of planet Beta-Z192TK5), Mr. Santos is actually an undercover operative working for the "Deep State" and is paid by the CIA to undermine the country's confidence in the Republican Party's ability to work in the best interest of the United States of America. What makes it so confusing is that the Republican Party has already demonstrated that it cannot work in the best interest of the U.S. Of A.; therefore, why did the "Deep State" have to waste time, resources and funds on planting an operative in the Republican Congress?