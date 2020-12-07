 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WLET- David Greenwood
0 comments

WLET- David Greenwood

  • 0

The common good

In his ludicrous diatribe “We must worship the state, or else” (Dec. 2) Cal Thomas conflates a reasonable, temporary regulation meant to save lives into the obliteration of all our unalienable rights.

A halt to meeting in large groups slows down the spread of the deadly COVID-19 disease in the general population. Not being able to worship in large congregations is a severe sacrifice, but Christianity teaches us to sacrifice for the common good.

David Greenwood

Wilkesboro

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News