WLET- David Greenwood

The common good

In his ludicrous diatribe “We must worship the state, or else” (Dec. 2) Cal Thomas conflates a reasonable, temporary regulation meant to save lives into the obliteration of all our unalienable rights.

A halt to meeting in large groups slows down the spread of the deadly COVID-19 disease in the general population. Not being able to worship in large congregations is a severe sacrifice, but Christianity teaches us to sacrifice for the common good.