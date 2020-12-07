WLET- Robin Cook

Mocking Biden

Regarding Cal Thomas ("Of dogs, fractures and ‘palmists,' " Dec 4), writing for Journal wherein he makes fun of President-elect Biden for pronouncing "Psalmist" as "Palmist."

I'm not familiar with Thomas and I won't spend my time reading his column again. When current president chose to publicly mock a reporter with a disability, I was appalled. When Americans cheered and laughed with him and went on to vote for him, I was, and still am, appalled.

Common decency dictates that such behavior is wrong. Biden has a speech impediment called a stutter. It is a well-known fact and he has discussed it publicly and has offered help to children with stutters. He, purposely, speaks slowly and with deliberation, often having to substitute a different word for what was planned to avoid stuttering. Not an easy task for someone suffering from a "mental impairment."

I found Thomas' debasing and ridiculing column appalling and if, by chance, he isn't aware of Biden's physical impairment, he shouldn't be writing for a respected newspaper.

Robin Cook

Mount Airy