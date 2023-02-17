America’s killing fields

Uvalde (killed: 19 children, two adults), Michigan Sate University (three killed, five in critical condition )… these killing fields are uniquely American. The year is scarcely six weeks old, and we already have had 71 mass shootings in the U.S. In North Carolina, for example, the Gun Violence Archive lists these incidents:

Jan. 1: Durham, five injured.

Jan. 7: High Point, five dead.

Jan. 24: Red Springs, three dead, one injured.

Jan. 29: Greensboro, one dead, six injured.

Jan. 31: Durham, two dead, two injured.

Feb. 8: Elizabeth City, four injured

Feb. 8: Laurinburg, four injured.

The MSU shooting occurred hours before the anniversary of the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School (killed: 17; injured: 17) in Florida.

The availability today, not only of handguns, but of war-grade assault weapons, is, to my mind, impossible to stem without a federal law; and that would require an act of a Congress that will not budge as long as the gun trade and the National Rifle Association can continue to make significant monetary contributions to its members through various clandestine groups, which makes their donations harder to track.

Citizens concerned about this situation will find both the Gun Violence Archive and opensecrets.org helpful internet resources in ferreting out information concerning contributions to their congressional representatives in recent years.

Janet Joyner

Winston-Salem