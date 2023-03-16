Wasted time

I had several thoughts as I read about the N.C. House's latest attempt to quell the teachings associated with critical race theory (CRT).

I first wondered how many of the legislators, and Rep. John Torbett in particular as the bill's sponsor, have spent any meaningful time in a classroom lately. Have they encountered CRT being taught? Where? I have four children in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools district and I have spent this school year as a social work intern in an elementary school in the district.

These educators are faced with so many issues that could be addressed by the House Education Committee and I can guarantee that the teaching (or not teaching) of CRT is not one of them. Has Rep. Torbett engaged with these stakeholders to find out what their classrooms need? Less testing mandated by the state? More teacher pay? More mental health resources for students and staff?

I can't believe that our taxpayer money goes to fund the time (and people) these committees waste with bills to solve "problems'" that don't exist while failing to address the ones that do.

Finally, to Rep. Ken Fontenot, who claimed to be "sifting out lopsided, uneducable, uncritical, not scholarly theories" — as someone who sits on the Education Committee, I would like to educate you that critical race theory is, in fact by definition, a critical theory developed by scholars and is worthy of study and consideration. But that is a letter for another day.

Amy Gugliotta Jones

Winston Salem