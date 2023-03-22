What he craves

Trump's 'call to arms' for his true believers has opened a flood gate of conjecture and dread for every news outlet to hash over ad nauseum. Trump has once again filled everyone's minds with what-ifs as the time approaches for is indictment...or not. So, he has done it. For or against, we have all placed Trump on center stage... once again...and that's right where any narcissist strives to be.