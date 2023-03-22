What he craves
"Any publicity is good publicity" ... Wasn't it P.T. Barnum -- or was it Trump who said that?
Trump's 'call to arms' for his true believers has opened a flood gate of conjecture and dread for every news outlet to hash over ad nauseum. Trump has once again filled everyone's minds with what-ifs as the time approaches for is indictment...or not. So, he has done it. For or against, we have all placed Trump on center stage... once again...and that's right where any narcissist strives to be.
(And yes, I admit it. I am also one of those who has willingly given in to watch with bated breath the ongoing soap opera.)
Anthony Colburn
Tobaccoville