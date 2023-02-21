Don't diminish democracy

On Jan. 18 the Journal alerted us to the rules change the NC House of Representatives intend to make permanent. The Speaker wants to override a Governor's veto at any time of his choosing, without alerting the House, the media, or the public in advance.

I agree with a previous Reader's Forum writer: "As voters, our expectation is that laws are decided by the representatives we elect, not by a selection of members chosen by the Speaker."

Government should be transparent, even when we don't like what we see. This involves all of our elected officials.

Republicans in the NC House do not have a veto-proof majority (our Senate does). Now, like gerrymandering, one side wants to change the rules. Speaker Moore says "ambush" votes are "not something we're looking at." This is not reassuring. We only need to look back to 2019 when the Speaker called a surprise vote in an attempt to override Governor Cooper's budget.

Democracy is messy and its wheels move slowly. When either party plays with the rules, it hurts all of us. Our vote loses power. Our democracy suffers.

If a party wants power, let it come up with ideas and solutions that benefit a majority of our citizens. Then, they will get enough votes to be in power. Earn my vote, don't take it from me!

Art Gibel

Winston-Salem