One nation under guns

Consider this. According to the GIIDS (Geneva) 2018 Small Arms Survey, Americans have more than 393 million firearms in civilian possession. This is 46% of all the civilian guns in the world despite having only 4% of the world's population!

According to the American Journal of Medicine, among the world's 23 wealthiest nations, 82% of all people killed by firearms were from the U.S.

The school shooting in Nashville was just the latest of 130 mass shootings in the U.S. this year! (At that time. We have now surpassed that total).

I endorse the following ideas from Thom Hartmann, paraphrased below, in his recent column (The Hartmann Report, March 28), especially since it avoids the Pollyannaish thought that gun owners will willingly give up their guns:

"Other countries have gotten their gun violence under control by... requiring gun owners to do two of the three things we do across America for car owners: be licensed and register your weapon.

"I’d add that we should include mandatory liability insurance, like we do for cars: the insurance companies would then sniff out the 'high risk' gun owners and refuse to insure them, thus preventing them from easily and legally owning a gun."

When will it be a good time to address this national crisis? How about now?! Let's stop this insanity!

Art Gibel

Winston-Salem