Leaves linger on

It's Feb. 1, and leaves are still blocking the sidewalks, bike lanes and streets in our neighborhood.

The city recently announced grants for hundreds of thousands of dollars to local groups to improve our city. Can the city give a grant to someone to pick up leaves?

Rotting piles of leaves are a fall risk to walkers. They push joggers, bikers and motorists into the street, increasing the risk of accidents and injury. The city's failure to remove leaves in a timely fashion is irresponsible and unacceptable.

Mayor Joines, pick up the d**n leaves!

B.N. Jones

Winston-Salem