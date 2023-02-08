Cure for pricey gas

Over the past year gas prices have gone up, down, up and down, which is what they have done for 50 years since the oil shocks of the 1970s.

Rep. Viriginia Foxx correctly notes on her website that when energy prices rise, they “reduce consumer purchasing power, slow economic growth, and increase inflation.”

A small but growing number of people have found a way to avoid the pitfalls of the volatile oil market: They drive electric vehicles.

In addition to reducing the risks from oil and gas price shocks, EVs also create good, high-paying jobs here in North Carolina. Toyota is building a $3.8 billion factory in the Triad that will employ 2,100 people to manufacture batteries for EVs. In the Feb. 8 Journal, (“'Good feeling,' policies draw European EV charger manufacturer to NC”) John Deem reported that Finnish company Kempower will hire more than 300 people with an average wage of almost $90,000 per year to work at a $41 million facility near Durham to manufacture EV chargers.

If Rep. Foxx and her Republican colleagues really want to protect American consumers and the American economy from the negative consequences of volatile gas prices and create jobs, they should support policies that make it easier for people to replace their gas-powered cars with EVs.

Bill Blancato

Winston-Salem