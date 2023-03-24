Greenwashing?

In 1896, scientist Svante Arrhenius predicted that carbon dioxide emitted by burning fossil fuels would cause global warming and disrupt Earth’s climate. The March 18 Winston-Salem Journal had two articles related to Arrhenius’s prediction — one about the consequences and one about the refusal of powerful, entrenched companies to do anything about the problem.

The front page had an excellent article by John Deem about February’s record-setting heat wave causing local strawberry plants to bloom early. Those early blooms were then at risk of being ruined by a subsequent cold snap.

On page A11 was a guest column about Duke Energy asking for a rate increase because the cost of natural gas had risen. Duke, one of the largest emitters of greenhouse gases in North Carolina, regularly advertises on WFDD about its shareholders’ commitment to renewable energy. Might this be greenwashing?

In reality, Duke is building more natural gas-fired power plants that will emit more greenhouse gases, further disrupting the climate and increasing the threat to future strawberry crops. If Duke were truly committed to renewable energy, it would build more solar and wind generation, which would help stabilize the climate and be less expensive for consumers. Unlike fossil fuels, the wind and sun are free.

If you’ve never tried local fresh strawberries, you should. They’re delicious and may not be around in 10 years. Of course, with Duke’s rate increases to pay for fossil fuels we may not have any money left to spend on strawberries.

Bill Blancato

Winston-Salem