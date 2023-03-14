Thanks, Gov. Cooper

Now that we’ve passed the three-year mark with COVID, let’s check our scorecard. The total COVID death rate for North Carolina is 270 people per 100,000. Thirteen states scored better than North Carolina (including Washington, D.C.). Thirty-seven states scored worse, some much worse. I’d call that a winning season!

Currently certain state governors are crowing that they made the “right” decisions about COVID. Right about what? About scoring political points?

I think the right choices are the ones that save human lives. Let’s look at those numbers again: COVID deaths in North Carolina: 270 per 100,000. COVID deaths in Florida: 400 per 100,000.

I say thank you, Roy Cooper and your winning team!

Bill Griffin, M.D.

Elkin