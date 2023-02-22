Teach the truth

I grew up as a white male in the 1950s and 1960s, and like tens of thousands of Alabama fourth graders, I was taught from the standard textbook, “Know Alabama.” “Know Alabama” glorified the South and secession, depicted plantations as happy places, portrayed enslaved people as contented with their lives, defended slavery as a system of labor, trumpeted the bravery and superiority of Confederate soldiers, depicted carpetbaggers as dishonest thieves, romanticized Ku Klux Klan violence as keeping “law and order,” and much more.

“Know Alabama” was used in segregated white schools and African American schools alike. That was our “history,” taught to us when segregation was considered the norm and the virtuous way to live. White supremacy was assumed. Political power and economic power were not to be shared with African Americans.

The Civil Rights Act was passed in 1964, and as late as the early 1980’s, I heard a white person long for the days “when people knew their place.” I believe that the indoctrination many of us got as children remains with us today, manifest in various ways. One way is to fear and oppose teaching American history that plainly tells the truth about the horrors and evils of slavery, candidly documents the violent suppression of African Americans after emancipation, and honestly faces the harm caused to our African American sisters and brothers by Jim Crow laws. Black History Month can be a start, but one month’s truth-telling is woefully insufficient to correct decades and decades of false-telling.

Bobby Sharp

Winston-Salem