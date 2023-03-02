The border crisis

After thoroughly impugning the motives, integrity and intelligence of critics of the Biden administration's defacto open border policy, columnist Ruben Navarrette ignores the vast increase of illegal immigrants that has resulted. ("Swarms of Republicans invade the border," March 2)

The U.S. Border Patrol has been overwhelmed with the influx of migrants along our southern border, which previously provided safety and security for our nation while allowing entry for those who follow the legal process.

The Mexican drug cartels are the chief beneficiaries of this current reckless border policy, making billions of dollars each month through human trafficking and drug smuggling.

Last year, approximately 100 individuals on the FBI's terrorist watch list were known to have entered the country illegaly. Recall that it took only 19 Muslim terrorists to carry out the 9/11 attack.

Instead of making personal attacks on those who believe that border security should be a top priority, perhaps Navarrette should be more concerned about the judgment of those who consider the current policy acceptable.

Bruce Bedinger

Winston-Salem