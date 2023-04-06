We do indeed have a “spiritual problem,” ("A spiritual problem," April 2): Namely, the white evangelical church’s idolatrous prostitution with the Republican Party and its complicity with the NRA killing machine. We only pretend to be “pro-life.” In fact, God’s people have forsaken their first love.

I am appalled by the silence of conservative pastors — other than lukewarm prayers (Rev 7:16). Let’s call Nashville, and the other 130-plus mass shootings so far in 2023, what they really are: human sacrifice on the altar of the Gun God, an abomination to the living God, who created these precious lives in His own image (Genesis 1:27).

When Joshua prays to know why his people lost a major battle, God tells him actually to stop praying and do something about the sin of his own people, which has drawn God’s judgment (Joshua 7:6-10). Pray, yes, but we must also lead in humble repentance for our own idolatry and take all peaceful, lawful steps to stand against this abomination, not just our selective areas of morality.

Shame on us! Shame on our leaders! Why are we so fearful of speaking up? What are we afraid of? That people might leave the church? That we won’t be able to afford our church buildings? We have the responsibility to lead, to instruct about the whole Kingdom of God, and to call the church to repentance, not to a selective, politically motivated morality.

C.J. Munson

Winston Salem