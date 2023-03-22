Not above the law

In America our Constitution, the 14th Amendment, tells us that no one is above the law. If a politician allegedly breaks the law, and there is evidence that a law has been broken, an investigation is not politically motivated. Unfortunately for the former president, there does seem to be evidence in at least four cases. Many of his actions were questionable during the four years he was in the White House, but now he is a private citizen. Just because he was president should never mean he can do whatever he wants. It is time he is held accountable for his actions, just like the rest of us. His allies may peacefully protest, that, too, is allowed by our Constitution, but violence is not acceptable, nor is inciting violence. We are a country of law and order.