Time to act

North Carolina made the national news. Unfortunately, it was not a celebratory occasion. The question was how could North Carolina Republicans vote to make it easier to purchase guns immediately following a mass murder in Tennessee? Tone deaf? Insensitive? No empathy?

When will enough be enough for Republicans? Will it be a mass murder in North Carolina? Will one the their family have to be involved?

Surely, I hope they do not wait that long. No more hollow thoughts and prayers from Republicans unless they pass commonsense gun regulations and ban military weapons from civilian use. It is time to take action, Republicans! It is time to listen to the majority of your constituents. It is time to save lives!

Carol Ashley

Winston-Salem